Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

135,117 KM

Details Description Features

$10,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - 7 Passagers

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - 7 Passagers

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 5914581
  2. 5914581
  3. 5914581
  4. 5914581
  5. 5914581
  6. 5914581
  7. 5914581
  8. 5914581
  9. 5914581
  10. 5914581
  11. 5914581
  12. 5914581
  13. 5914581
  14. 5914581
  15. 5914581
  16. 5914581
  17. 5914581
  18. 5914581
  19. 5914581
  20. 5914581
  21. 5914581
  22. 5914581
  23. 5914581
  24. 5914581
  25. 5914581
  26. 5914581
  27. 5914581
Contact Seller

$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

135,117KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5914581
  • Stock #: 3081002
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER136872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 3081002
  • Mileage 135,117 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Third Row Seating
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 19,371 KM
$51,994 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX A...
 86,413 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 90,690 KM
$5,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory