2014 Fiat 500

42,003 KM

Details

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

L Lounge - Cuir - Toit ouvrant - Climatiseur

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

42,003KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7793724
  Stock #: 3292212
  VIN: ZFBCFACH7EZ007908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nero (Black)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,003 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

