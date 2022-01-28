2014 Ford Edge

$18,994 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 2 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8166415

8166415 Stock #: 3350411

3350411 VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB58286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3350411

Mileage 95,291 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.