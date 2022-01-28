Menu
2014 Ford Edge

95,291 KM

$18,994

SEL AWD Navigation - Toit panoramique - Cuir

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

95,291KM
Used
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB58286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3350411
  • Mileage 95,291 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
