2014 Ford Fiesta

744,152 KM

Details Description Features

$8,994

+ tax & licensing
$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE - Air Climatisé - Sièges Chauffants

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE - Air Climatisé - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

744,152KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8106010
  Stock #: 3321511
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ1EM109535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black w/Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3321511
  • Mileage 744,152 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Electric Mirrors

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

