Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

141,716 KM

Details Description Features

$6,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE AUTOMATIQUE Sièges chauffants - Climatiseur

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE AUTOMATIQUE Sièges chauffants - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7623718
  2. 7623718
  3. 7623718
  4. 7623718
  5. 7623718
  6. 7623718
  7. 7623718
  8. 7623718
Contact Seller

$6,794

+ taxes & licensing

141,716KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7623718
  • Stock #: 3178115A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F23EL256927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black w/Steel
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3178115A
  • Mileage 141,716 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 116,873 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 42,540 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 100,013 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory