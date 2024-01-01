$7,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda Civic
EX ( MANUELLE - 153 000 KM )
2014 Honda Civic
EX ( MANUELLE - 153 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$7,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,000KM
VIN 2HGFG3A53EH003061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Civic EX
Manuelle
153 000 KM
Caméra de Recul
Écran Multimedia
Toit Ouvrant
Mags de Roues
Sièges chauffants
Groupe Électrique Complet
Très propre pour L'année
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2014-id10905801.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Email Autos BB
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
$7,899
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2014 Honda Civic