2014 Honda Civic EX Manuelle 153 000 KM Caméra de Recul Écran Multimedia Toit Ouvrant Mags de Roues Sièges chauffants Groupe Électrique Complet Très propre pour Lannée Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2014-id10905801.html

2014 Honda Civic

153,000 KM

$7,899

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

EX ( MANUELLE - 153 000 KM )

2014 Honda Civic

EX ( MANUELLE - 153 000 KM )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$7,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,000KM
VIN 2HGFG3A53EH003061

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

2014 Honda Civic EX
Manuelle
153 000 KM

Caméra de Recul
Écran Multimedia
Toit Ouvrant
Mags de Roues
Sièges chauffants
Groupe Électrique Complet

Très propre pour L'année
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2014-id10905801.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

2014 Honda Civic