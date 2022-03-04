Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

87,979 KM

Details

$22,994

+ tax & licensing
$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring - Toit Ouvrant, Sièges en Cuir Chauffant

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring - Toit Ouvrant, Sièges en Cuir Chauffant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

87,979KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8607674
  • Stock #: 3407012
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H9XEH103863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,979 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUX & USB INPUT, ELECTRIC SEATS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

