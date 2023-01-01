$5,899+ tax & licensing
$5,899
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2014 Hyundai Accent
Voiture à hayon, 5 portes, boîte manuelle GL
Location
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
149,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10030482
- Stock #: 470014-WE
- VIN: KMHCT5AEXEU187450
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,000 KM
2014 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Manuelle Manual 149 000 KM Groupe électrique PLASTI-DIP NOIR SUR LE DEVANT DU VÉHICULE MÊME MODÈLE QU'UN 2015 ou 2016 PLUS DE 1500$+tx FAIT EN RÉPARATIONS NEUVES: Parebrise Windshield Neuf Changement d'huile et fil...
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8