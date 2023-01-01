Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

149,000 KM

$5,899

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

450-963-8888

Voiture à hayon, 5 portes, boîte manuelle GL

Location

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

149,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030482
  • Stock #: 470014-WE
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXEU187450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2014-id9695031.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2014 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Manuelle Manual 149 000 KM Groupe électrique PLASTI-DIP NOIR SUR LE DEVANT DU VÉHICULE MÊME MODÈLE QU'UN 2015 ou 2016 PLUS DE 1500$+tx FAIT EN RÉPARATIONS NEUVES: Parebrise Windshield Neuf Changement d'huile et fil...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

