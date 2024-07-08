Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Manuelle 175 000 KM Fait par Autos BB 2024-07-08: -Freins Arrières Disques et Plaquettes Neufs -Parebrise Windshield Neuf Équipement de Base Radio Mp3 Hatchback Roule comme Neuf PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

2014 Hyundai Accent

175,000 KM

$4,599

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Accent

Hatchback ( MANUELLE - 175 000 KM )

2014 Hyundai Accent

Hatchback ( MANUELLE - 175 000 KM )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
VIN KMHCT5AEXEU173810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Accent Hatchback
Manuelle
175 000 KM

Fait par Autos BB 2024-07-08:
-Freins Arrières Disques et Plaquettes Neufs
-Parebrise Windshield Neuf

Équipement de Base
Radio Mp3
Hatchback

Roule comme Neuf

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Accent-c10989803.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

$4,599

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2014 Hyundai Accent