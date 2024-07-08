$4,599+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Accent
Hatchback ( MANUELLE - 175 000 KM )
2014 Hyundai Accent
Hatchback ( MANUELLE - 175 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$4,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Hyundai Accent Hatchback
Manuelle
175 000 KM
Fait par Autos BB 2024-07-08:
-Freins Arrières Disques et Plaquettes Neufs
-Parebrise Windshield Neuf
Équipement de Base
Radio Mp3
Hatchback
Roule comme Neuf
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Accent-c10989803.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autos BB
Email Autos BB
Autos BB
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
450-963-8888