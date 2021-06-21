Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

128,000 KM

$6,399

+ tax & licensing
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7529245
  • Stock #: 398008-eb
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE9EU178853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Accent-c8347705.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Climatiseur
Sièges chauffants
Automatique
Groupe Electrique
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
Laval
128 000 KM
3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
H7K2J8.
*** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2014 Hyundai Accent Hatchback
Regulateur de vitesee
HB

