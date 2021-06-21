$6,399 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7529245

7529245 Stock #: 398008-eb

398008-eb VIN: KMHCT5AE9EU178853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Noir

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 398008-eb

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Climatiseur Sièges chauffants Automatique Groupe Electrique Commandes aux Volant TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE 2e Laval 128 000 KM 3e Chance au credit. 5280 Des Laurentides Aucun accident au dossier Carproof Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolonge disponible. Financement disponible. 1re H7K2J8. *** Financement Bancaire Disponible sur Place *** 2014 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Regulateur de vitesee HB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.