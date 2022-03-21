2014 Hyundai Elantra

$10,994 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 1 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8661484

8661484 Stock #: 3416911

3416911 VIN: 5NPDH4AE5EH464021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Pearl Mica

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 73,193 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

