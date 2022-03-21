Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

73,193 KM

$10,994

$10,994

+ tax & licensing
$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Toit Ouvrant, Caméra Recul, Sièges Chauffants

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Toit Ouvrant, Caméra Recul, Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

73,193KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8661484
  Stock #: 3416911
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE5EH464021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Pearl Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,193 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUX & USB INPUT, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Back to Top

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

