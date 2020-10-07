Menu
2014 Hyundai Sonata

121,090 KM

$10,994

+ tax & licensing
$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2014 Hyundai Sonata

2014 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - Caméra de Recul

2014 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - Caméra de Recul

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

121,090KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6010899
  • Stock #: 3096106
  • VIN: KMHEC4A46EA111591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3096106
  • Mileage 121,090 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

