2014 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD Automatique 179 000 KM 4 CYLINDRES Groupe Électrique Complet 4x4 4WD AWD Propre Roule comme Neuf Modèle North 4WD Même modèle quun 2015 ou 2016 CX5 CX-5 CX 5 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

2014 Jeep Cherokee

179,000 KM

$8,899

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3136006-SAG
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

2014 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD
Automatique
179 000 KM

4 CYLINDRES

Groupe Électrique Complet
4x4 4WD AWD

Propre
Roule comme Neuf

Modèle North 4WD

Même modèle qu'un 2015 ou 2016

CX5 CX-5 CX 5
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2014-id10609319.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

