2014 Jeep Cherokee
4 Cylindres ( AWD 4x4 - 168 000 KM )
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4 Cylindres ( AWD 4x4 - 168 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
Used
168,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB5EW239497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3132013-WE
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Cherokee North AWD 4x4
4 CYLINDRES
168 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
Écran Multimedia
Comme Neuf
Très Propre
Très Bien Entretenu
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Jeep-Cherokee-c11034116.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
