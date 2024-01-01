Menu
<p>2014 Jeep Cherokee North AWD 4x4 4 CYLINDRES 168 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Écran Multimedia Comme Neuf Très Propre Très Bien Entretenu PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=https://www.autoaubaine.com/Jeep-Cherokee-c11034116.html>https://www.autoaubaine.com/Jeep-Cherokee-c11034116.html</a>

2014 Jeep Cherokee

168,000 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

4 Cylindres ( AWD 4x4 - 168 000 KM )

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4 Cylindres ( AWD 4x4 - 168 000 KM )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB5EW239497

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3132013-WE
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

2014 Jeep Cherokee North AWD 4x4
4 CYLINDRES
168 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Écran Multimedia

Comme Neuf

Très Propre
Très Bien Entretenu

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


https://www.autoaubaine.com/Jeep-Cherokee-c11034116.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2014 Jeep Cherokee