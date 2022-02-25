Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

104,204 KM

$34,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Rubicon - Modifié Avec Suspension Élevée

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon - Modifié Avec Suspension Élevée

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

104,204KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8350962
  • Stock #: 3376416
  • VIN: 1C4BJWCG4EL151592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 3376416
  • Mileage 104,204 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

MORE THAN 16,000$ IN AFTERMARKET UPGRADES, LIFTED OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION, HIGH-POWER LED BARS, 9,500LBS SMITTYBILT XRC WINCH, 18IN WHEELS, MANY STOCK PARTS INCLUDED, A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, 4X4

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

