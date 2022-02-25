2014 Jeep Wrangler

$34,994 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 2 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8350962

8350962 Stock #: 3376416

3376416 VIN: 1C4BJWCG4EL151592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 104,204 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

