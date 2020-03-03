Menu
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$6,399

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4693989
  • Stock #: 3100041-L1
  • VIN: KNAFX4A67E5078055
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTE - CARPROOF CLEAN - 1 PROPRIETAIRE ***
**** ROULE COMME NEUF - PROPRE - LIQUIDATION ****
*** MAGS + PNEUS D'ETE INCLUS - 8 MAGS/ROUES et PNEUS INCLUS ***
2014 Kia Forte, 4 Cyl 1.8 L, Automatique, 185 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS,
TOIT OUVRANT, MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

