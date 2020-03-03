5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Forte-c7707855.html
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTE - CARPROOF CLEAN - 1 PROPRIETAIRE ***
**** ROULE COMME NEUF - PROPRE - LIQUIDATION ****
*** MAGS + PNEUS D'ETE INCLUS - 8 MAGS/ROUES et PNEUS INCLUS ***
2014 Kia Forte, 4 Cyl 1.8 L, Automatique, 185 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique, Climatiseur, Regulateur de Vitesse,
Commandes aux Volant, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS,
TOIT OUVRANT, MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8