2014 Kia Forte

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Toit ouvrant en verre

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

