2014 Kia Optima

100,530 KM

$10,994

+ tax & licensing
$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2014 Kia Optima

2014 Kia Optima

EX Automatique - A/C - Caméra de Recul - Cuir

2014 Kia Optima

EX Automatique - A/C - Caméra de Recul - Cuir

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

100,530KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5914590
  Stock #: 3083509
  VIN: KNAGN4A71E5473934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,530 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

