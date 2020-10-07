2014 Kia Optima

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.