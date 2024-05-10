Menu
<p>2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Automatique Automatic 144 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet Roule comme neuf Fait par Autos BB 2024-05-10: -1 Tie Rod Neuve -1 Link Kit Neuf -Oxygen Sensor Neuf Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Lancer-2014-id10905846.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Lancer-2014-id10905846.html</a>

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

142,000 KM

$5,999

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

( AUTOMATIQUE - 142 000 KM )

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

( AUTOMATIQUE - 142 000 KM )

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$5,999

Used
142,000KM
VIN JA32U1FU8EU607193

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
Automatique Automatic
144 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
Roule comme neuf

Fait par Autos BB 2024-05-10:
-1 Tie Rod Neuve
-1 Link Kit Neuf
-Oxygen Sensor Neuf

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Lancer-2014-id10905846.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer