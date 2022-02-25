Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,299

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

Location

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 8451321
  2. 8451321
  3. 8451321
  4. 8451321
  5. 8451321
  6. 8451321
  7. 8451321
Contact Seller

$5,299

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8451321
  • Stock #: 170113-WE
  • VIN: JA32U2FU8EU600458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 170113-WE
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mitsubishi-Lancer-c8736241.html

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
2.0 litres
Climatiseur
Toit ouvrant
Régulateur de vitesse
Sièges chauffants
Commandes aux Volant
TRES ECONOMIQUE et FIABLE
2e
MAGS DE ROUES
TRES PROPRE POUR L'ANNEE
ROULE COMME NEUF
Aucun accident au dossier Carproof
1 Proprietaire
Mirroirs electriques
3e Chance au credit.
Membre AMVOQ. Ouvert 6 jours. Garantie prolongee disponible. Financement disponible. 1re
*** MANUELLE - TOIT OUVRANT - MAGS - PROPRE *** Groupe electrique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
 135,000 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent
 151,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Charger
 113,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory