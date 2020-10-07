Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Altima

101,387 KM

Details Description Features

$10,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

Automatique - Air Climatisé - Groupe Électrique

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

Automatique - Air Climatisé - Groupe Électrique

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6091674
  2. 6091674
  3. 6091674
  4. 6091674
  5. 6091674
  6. 6091674
  7. 6091674
  8. 6091674
  9. 6091674
  10. 6091674
  11. 6091674
  12. 6091674
  13. 6091674
  14. 6091674
  15. 6091674
  16. 6091674
  17. 6091674
  18. 6091674
  19. 6091674
  20. 6091674
  21. 6091674
  22. 6091674
  23. 6091674
  24. 6091674
  25. 6091674
  26. 6091674
  27. 6091674
Contact Seller

$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

101,387KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6091674
  • Stock #: 3065009A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3EN384977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,387 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 83,193 KM
$17,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 62,584 KM
$8,994 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 45,123 KM
$25,794 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory