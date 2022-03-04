Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

98,582 KM

Details Description Features

$15,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

S - Air Climatisé, Caméra de Recul, Bluetooth, USB

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

S - Air Climatisé, Caméra de Recul, Bluetooth, USB

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8607707
  2. 8607707
  3. 8607707
  4. 8607707
  5. 8607707
  6. 8607707
  7. 8607707
  8. 8607707
  9. 8607707
  10. 8607707
  11. 8607707
  12. 8607707
  13. 8607707
  14. 8607707
  15. 8607707
  16. 8607707
  17. 8607707
  18. 8607707
  19. 8607707
  20. 8607707
  21. 8607707
  22. 8607707
  23. 8607707
  24. 8607707
  25. 8607707
  26. 8607707
  27. 8607707
  28. 8607707
  29. 8607707
  30. 8607707
Contact Seller

$15,494

+ taxes & licensing

98,582KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8607707
  • Stock #: 3405512
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT7EC860300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,582 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, BACK-UP CAMERA, USB & AUX INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 105,667 KM
$24,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 116,522 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang GT...
 73,627 KM
$44,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory