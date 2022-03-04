2014 Nissan Rogue

$17,994 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 5 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8631935

8631935 Stock #: 3406211

3406211 VIN: 5N1AT2MV7EC788547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 99,542 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Seating Electric Seats Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.