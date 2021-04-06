Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

60,441 KM

$6,494

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Note ÉCONOMIQUE - ENTRÉE DE GAME - MANUELLE

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

60,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6834353
  • Stock #: 3174511
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8EL359547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,441 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Electric Mirrors
Rear-Window Wiper

