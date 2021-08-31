Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

60,972 KM

Details Description Features

$8,894

+ tax & licensing
$8,894

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Note AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Bluetooth

Note AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Bluetooth

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$8,894

+ taxes & licensing

60,972KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7623697
  • Stock #: 3285516
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP4EL358055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,972 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!Â 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aux input
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

