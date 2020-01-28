Menu
2014 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited & EyeSight Pkg, INSPECTE, CAMERA ,

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited & EyeSight Pkg, INSPECTE, CAMERA ,

H Grégoire Mitsubishi Laval

2465, boul. Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7T 1R3

1-833-547-7355

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,965KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4525323
  Stock #: M180523B
  VIN: 4S4BRGNC1E3213695
Exterior Colour
Charbon
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Subaru Outback 2.5i W/limited & Eyesight Pkg, Inspecte, Camera , 2014

Toit ouvrant, Freins ABS, Lecteur MP3, Miroirs chauffants, Volant ajustable, Aileron, Radio satellite, Ordinateur de bord, Volant gain' de cuir, Antipatinage, Phares antibrouillards, Climatisation

ECONOMISER 24 800$! Camera de recul, Ensemble audio premium, Systeme de navigation, Bluetooth, Vaste inventaire de vehicules d'occasion au meilleur prix du marche. Recevez le MAXIMUM pour votre vehicule d'echange! Financement avec taux d'interet imbattable! Ouvert 7 jours. Pour plus d'informations sur cette voiture, passez nous voir ou visitez https://mitsubishilaval.com/fr-stk/M180523B
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Antipatinage
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir

