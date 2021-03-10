Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

121,210 KM

Details Description Features

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

AUTOMATIQUE - CLIMATISEUR - CAMÉRA DE RECUL

2014 Toyota Corolla

AUTOMATIQUE - CLIMATISEUR - CAMÉRA DE RECUL

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

121,210KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6702431
  Stock #: 3150715A
  VIN: 2T1BPRHE5EC068719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,210 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

