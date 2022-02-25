Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

196,949 KM

Details Description Features

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+ - Air Climatisé, Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+ - Air Climatisé, Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8330355
  2. 8330355
  3. 8330355
  4. 8330355
  5. 8330355
  6. 8330355
  7. 8330355
  8. 8330355
  9. 8330355
Contact Seller

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

196,949KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8330355
  • Stock #: 3345112F
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJXEM250009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,949 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, ELECTRIC HATCH, ELECTRIC DOORS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Onboard Computer
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 60,112 KM
$34,994 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 64,161 KM
$20,994 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 86,339 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory