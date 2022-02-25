2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$9,994 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 9 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8330355

8330355 Stock #: 3345112F

3345112F VIN: 3VW2K7AJXEM250009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonrock Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 196,949 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Additional Features Onboard Computer Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.