2015 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C -

2015 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C -

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,283KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375530
  • Stock #: 2889705
  • VIN: WBA3B3G57FNT18314
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... BMW , 328xi , XDRIVE , 2015 , AWD , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats , Mags , Sunroof , Leather , Navigation System 'GPS' ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Seat Memory
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Directions Website Inventory

1-866-985-XXXX

1-866-985-1385

