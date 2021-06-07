Menu
2015 BMW i3

65,388 KM

Details Description Features

$20,494

+ tax & licensing
$20,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2015 BMW i3

2015 BMW i3

Range Extender - Bluetooth - Climatiseur

2015 BMW i3

Range Extender - Bluetooth - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$20,494

+ taxes & licensing

65,388KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7197869
  Stock #: 3222212
  VIN: WBY1Z4C56FV278520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 3222212
  • Mileage 65,388 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Rear-Window Wiper
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

