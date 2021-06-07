2015 BMW i3

$20,494 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 3 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7197869

7197869 Stock #: 3222212

3222212 VIN: WBY1Z4C56FV278520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 65,388 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Rear-Window Wiper Led Headlights Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

