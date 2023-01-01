$8,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
( 4 CYLINDRES - PROPRE )
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
( 4 CYLINDRES - PROPRE )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$8,899
+ taxes & licensing
182,000KM
Used
VIN 2GNALAEK7F6279210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3124004-SAG
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
Automatique
4 CYLINDRES
182 000 KM
4 CYLINDRES
TRÈS PROPRE
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
ROULE COMME NEUF
Groupe Électrique Complet
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2015-id10253703.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autos BB
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
$8,899
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2015 Chevrolet Equinox