<p>2015 Chevrolet Equinox Automatique 4 CYLINDRES 182 000 KM 4 CYLINDRES TRÈS PROPRE TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax ROULE COMME NEUF Groupe Électrique Complet Ouvert 7 jours. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2015-id10253703.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2015-id10253703.html</a>

Details

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

182,000KM
Used
VIN 2GNALAEK7F6279210

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3124004-SAG
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

2015 Chevrolet Equinox
Automatique
4 CYLINDRES
182 000 KM

4 CYLINDRES
TRÈS PROPRE
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

ROULE COMME NEUF

Groupe Électrique Complet

Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Equinox-2015-id10253703.html

Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.

