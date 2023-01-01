Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

154,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Ensemble Valeur plus familiale 4 portes

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Ensemble Valeur plus familiale 4 portes

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142952
  • Stock #: 3187003-WE
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR607023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3187003-WE
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2015-id9765471.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Full Équipe 154 000 KM Groupe électrique Climatiseur Radio Mp3 7 Passagers Places MiniVan Mini Van Roule comme Neuf Garantie prolongée disponible. Ouvert 7 jours. 5280 des Laurentides Laval. 450-963-8888

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

