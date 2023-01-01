$11,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Ensemble Valeur plus familiale 4 portes
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
154,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 3187003-WE
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR607023
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Full Équipe 154 000 KM Groupe électrique Climatiseur Radio Mp3 7 Passagers Places MiniVan Mini Van Roule comme Neuf Garantie prolongée disponible. Ouvert 7 jours. 5280 des Laurentides Laval. 450-963-8888
