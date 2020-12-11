Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

77,973 KM

Details Description Features

$12,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6334655
  2. 6334655
  3. 6334655
  4. 6334655
  5. 6334655
  6. 6334655
  7. 6334655
  8. 6334655
  9. 6334655
  10. 6334655
  11. 6334655
  12. 6334655
  13. 6334655
  14. 6334655
  15. 6334655
  16. 6334655
  17. 6334655
  18. 6334655
  19. 6334655
  20. 6334655
  21. 6334655
  22. 6334655
  23. 6334655
  24. 6334655
  25. 6334655
  26. 6334655
  27. 6334655
  28. 6334655
  29. 6334655
Contact Seller

$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

77,973KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6334655
  • Stock #: 3108909A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9FT751252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,973 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 24,899 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 80,574 KM
$18,494 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 56,956 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory