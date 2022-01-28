2015 Ford Escape

$13,994 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 5 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8252782

8252782 Stock #: 3361615

3361615 VIN: 1FMCU0GX8FUC49843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 95,553 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.