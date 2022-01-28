Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

95,553 KM

Details Description Features

$13,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SIÈGE CHAUFFANT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SIÈGE CHAUFFANT

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8252782
  2. 8252782
  3. 8252782
  4. 8252782
  5. 8252782
  6. 8252782
  7. 8252782
  8. 8252782
  9. 8252782
  10. 8252782
  11. 8252782
  12. 8252782
  13. 8252782
  14. 8252782
  15. 8252782
  16. 8252782
  17. 8252782
  18. 8252782
  19. 8252782
  20. 8252782
  21. 8252782
  22. 8252782
  23. 8252782
  24. 8252782
  25. 8252782
  26. 8252782
Contact Seller

$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

95,553KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8252782
  • Stock #: 3361615
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX8FUC49843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,553 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 86,000 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 81,114 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 112,000 KM
$23,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory