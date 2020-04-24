Menu
2015 Ford Fiesta

Berline S 4 portes

Autos BB

5280, Boul. Des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4907568
  • Stock #: 879008-2
  • VIN: 3FADP4AJ0FM154148
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
*** JAMAIS ACCIDENTE-CARPROOF DISPONIBLE***
2015 Ford Fiesta,4 Cyl,1.6 Litres,Manuelle,90 000 KM
Portes à verrouillage électrique, Climatiseur,Bluetooth.
Tres Proppre.Jamais Accidente,Carproof Disponible.
FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE DISPONIBLE,
ACHETEZ EN CONFIANCE CHEZ AUTOS BB A LAVAL,
MEMBRE AMVOQ.
OUVERT DU LUNDI AU SAMEDI.
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE.
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
1re, 2e, 3e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT.
VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX/INTÉRAC ACCEPTÉ.
Aucun véhicule provenant de l'encan.
5280 Des Laurentides,Laval,H7K2J8.
450 963-8888.
www.autosbb.com
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

