2015 Ford Focus

87,877 KM

$9,494

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISER -

2015 Ford Focus

SE AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISER -

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

87,877KM
Used
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XFL296861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,877 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Aux input
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

