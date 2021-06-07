2015 Ford Focus

$9,494 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 8 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7329449

7329449 Stock #: 3237712

3237712 VIN: 1FADP3F2XFL296861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3237712

Mileage 87,877 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Aux input USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.