2015 Ford Focus

81,178 KM

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Titanium - Air Climatisé, Toit Ouvrant, Navigation

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

81,178KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8607704
  Stock #: 3387616R
  VIN: 1FADP3N27FL245576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,178 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUX & USB INPUT, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, ELECTRIC SEATS, PUSH TO START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Electric Seats
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

