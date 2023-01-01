$13,899+ tax & licensing
$13,899
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2015 Ford Transit Connect
2015 Ford Transit Connect
XL avec 2 portes coulissantes
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$13,899
+ taxes & licensing
198,000KM
Used
- Stock #: 3224004-KZ
- VIN: NM0LS7E73F1192763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Transit Connect XL
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Très Propre
Roule Comme Neuf
Même Modèle qu'un 2016 2017
Garantie prolongée disponible.
Financement disponible.
5280 des Laurentides Laval.
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Transit_Connect-2015-id9942069.html
