2015 Ford Transit Connect

198,000 KM

Details Description

$13,899

+ tax & licensing
$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2015 Ford Transit Connect

2015 Ford Transit Connect

XL avec 2 portes coulissantes

2015 Ford Transit Connect

XL avec 2 portes coulissantes

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10423428
  • Stock #: 3224004-KZ
  • VIN: NM0LS7E73F1192763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3224004-KZ
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Transit Connect XL
198 000 KM

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Très Propre

Roule Comme Neuf

Même Modèle qu'un 2016 2017

Garantie prolongée disponible.
Financement disponible.
5280 des Laurentides Laval.
450-963-8888


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Ford-Transit_Connect-2015-id9942069.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

