<p>2015 Honda Civic EX Automatique 114 000 KM Toit Ouvrant Mags de Roues Push Start Écran Multimedia Caméra de Recul Sièges chauffants Groupe Électrique Complet Bluetooth Beaucoup Plus Très propre pour Lannée Roule comme Neuf Véchicule VGA - Rebuilt Title 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2015-id10905887.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2015-id10905887.html</a>

2015 Honda Civic

114,000 KM

$10,899

+ tax & licensing
Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

114,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2F50FH060854

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3184004-WE
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

2015 Honda Civic EX
Automatique
114 000 KM

Toit Ouvrant
Mags de Roues
Push Start
Écran Multimedia
Caméra de Recul
Sièges chauffants
Groupe Électrique Complet
Bluetooth
Beaucoup Plus

Très propre pour L'année
Roule comme Neuf

Véchicule VGA - Rebuilt Title

5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2015-id10905887.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

