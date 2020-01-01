https://www.autoshelby.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2015-id7673430.html



Honda Civic Sedan Auto-Air-Mags-Toit-1 Proprio-Jamais Accidentée 2015



2015 Honda Civic-1.8L-Auto-Air-Mags-Toit-Bluetooth-Siége Chauffant-1 Proprio-Jamais Accidentée 2015 Honda Civic -1.8L -Automatic -Air Climatisée -Mags -Toit Ouvrant -Bluetooth -Siége Chauffant -1 Proprio -Jamais Accidentée Prix $ 13 950 Financement Approuvé À 99% 1ere, 2ieme et 3ieme chance aux crédit disponible Financement maison disponible Financement bancaire sur place Véhicule inspecté Échange accepté Nous Sommes Ouvert 7 Jours Sur 7,Aussi Disponible Garantie 4 ans/80000 km Disponible Pare Choc A Pare Choc,Garantie De Remplacement Disponible,Tous Nos Vehicules Sont Inspecté,Carproof Disponible, Prise De Possession Du Vehicule Le Jour Meme,Auto Shelby Est A Votre Service Depuis 2005. Autos Shelby est membre AMVOQ ... Auto Shelby 344 Boulevard Cure-Labelle,Laval,QC,H7V-2S1 Tel:450-736-1273 Email: Info@Autoshelby.Com Site: Www.Autoshelby.com Aussi Notre Deuxieme Emplacement Ce Situe Au 4455 Boulevard St-Martin Ouest

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Miroirs chauffants

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Lecteur MP3

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Sièges tissu

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Sièges chauffants

Toit panoramique

Portes électriques

