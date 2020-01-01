Menu
2015 Honda Civic

Auto-Air-Mags-Toit-1 Proprio-Jamais Accidentée

Location

Auto Shelby

344 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7V 2S1

450-497-5588

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,947KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4524291
  • Stock #: 98755-2
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH037900
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Honda Civic Sedan Auto-Air-Mags-Toit-1 Proprio-Jamais Accidentée 2015

2015 Honda Civic-1.8L-Auto-Air-Mags-Toit-Bluetooth-Siége Chauffant-1 Proprio-Jamais Accidentée 2015 Honda Civic -1.8L -Automatic -Air Climatisée -Mags -Toit Ouvrant -Bluetooth -Siége Chauffant -1 Proprio -Jamais Accidentée Prix $ 13 950 Financement Approuvé À 99% 1ere, 2ieme et 3ieme chance aux crédit disponible Financement maison disponible Financement bancaire sur place Véhicule inspecté Échange accepté Nous Sommes Ouvert 7 Jours Sur 7,Aussi Disponible Garantie 4 ans/80000 km Disponible Pare Choc A Pare Choc,Garantie De Remplacement Disponible,Tous Nos Vehicules Sont Inspecté,Carproof Disponible, Prise De Possession Du Vehicule Le Jour Meme,Auto Shelby Est A Votre Service Depuis 2005. Autos Shelby est membre AMVOQ ... Auto Shelby 344 Boulevard Cure-Labelle,Laval,QC,H7V-2S1 Tel:450-736-1273 Email: Info@Autoshelby.Com Site: Www.Autoshelby.com Aussi Notre Deuxieme Emplacement Ce Situe Au 4455 Boulevard St-Martin Ouest
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

