344 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7V 2S1
450-497-5588
Honda Civic Sedan Auto-Air-Mags-Toit-1 Proprio-Jamais Accidentée 2015
2015 Honda Civic-1.8L-Auto-Air-Mags-Toit-Bluetooth-Siége Chauffant-1 Proprio-Jamais Accidentée 2015 Honda Civic -1.8L -Automatic -Air Climatisée -Mags -Toit Ouvrant -Bluetooth -Siége Chauffant -1 Proprio -Jamais Accidentée Prix $ 13 950 Financement Approuvé À 99% 1ere, 2ieme et 3ieme chance aux crédit disponible Financement maison disponible Financement bancaire sur place Véhicule inspecté Échange accepté Nous Sommes Ouvert 7 Jours Sur 7,Aussi Disponible Garantie 4 ans/80000 km Disponible Pare Choc A Pare Choc,Garantie De Remplacement Disponible,Tous Nos Vehicules Sont Inspecté,Carproof Disponible, Prise De Possession Du Vehicule Le Jour Meme,Auto Shelby Est A Votre Service Depuis 2005. Autos Shelby est membre AMVOQ ... Auto Shelby 344 Boulevard Cure-Labelle,Laval,QC,H7V-2S1 Tel:450-736-1273 Email: Info@Autoshelby.Com Site: Www.Autoshelby.com Aussi Notre Deuxieme Emplacement Ce Situe Au 4455 Boulevard St-Martin Ouest
