2015 Honda CR-V

$21,994 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 8 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8252776

8252776 Stock #: 3365512

3365512 VIN: 2HKRM4H56FH117077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 101,820 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Safety Rearview Camera Seating Electric Seats Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Additional Features Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.