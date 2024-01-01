$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Accent
GL ( AUTOMATIQUE - FULL ÉQUIPE )
2015 Hyundai Accent
GL ( AUTOMATIQUE - FULL ÉQUIPE )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
255,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCT4AEXFU845358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Gris
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 376006-KZ
- Mileage 255,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Accent GL
Automatique Automatic
255 000 KM
Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf
Air climatisé
Bluetooth
Régulateur de vitesse
Portes électriques
Vitres électriques
Démarreur à distance
Sièges chauffants
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2015-id10458548.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-88888
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autos BB
2015 Ford Edge SEL ( 4 CYLINDRES - 164 000 KM ) 164,000 KM $10,899 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi RVR ( 4WD 4x4 - 169 000 KM ) 169,000 KM $7,399 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla iM Hayon 4 portes BM 299,999 KM $8,699 + tax & lic
Email Autos BB
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Autos BB
450-963-8888
2015 Hyundai Accent