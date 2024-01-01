Menu
2015 Hyundai Accent GL Automatique Automatic 255 000 KM Changement dhuile et filtre Neuf Air climatisé Bluetooth Régulateur de vitesse Portes électriques Vitres électriques Démarreur à distance Sièges chauffants Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides

http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2015-id10458548.html

VIN KMHCT4AEXFU845358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Accent GL
Automatique Automatic
255 000 KM

Changement d'huile et filtre Neuf

Air climatisé
Bluetooth
Régulateur de vitesse
Portes électriques
Vitres électriques
Démarreur à distance
Sièges chauffants

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Accent-2015-id10458548.html

2015 Hyundai Accent