$7,599+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
( AUTOMATIQUE - 155 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
Used
155,000KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE4FH639487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris foncé
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3122003-KD
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Propriétaire
Carfax aucun Accident
Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Radio Mp3
Sièges chauffants
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
