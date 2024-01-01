Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra Automatique 155 000 KM 1 Propriétaire Carfax aucun Accident Groupe Électrique Complet Climatiseur Commandes aux volant Radio Mp3 Sièges chauffants Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2015-id10905830.html

2015 Hyundai Elantra

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Hyundai Elantra

( AUTOMATIQUE - 155 000 KM )

2015 Hyundai Elantra

( AUTOMATIQUE - 155 000 KM )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

Used
155,000KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE4FH639487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3122003-KD
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Hyundai Elantra
Automatique
155 000 KM

1 Propriétaire
Carfax aucun Accident

Groupe Électrique Complet
Climatiseur
Commandes aux volant
Radio Mp3
Sièges chauffants

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2015-id10905830.html

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

2015 Hyundai Elantra