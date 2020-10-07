Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Elantra

83,383 KM

Details Description Features

$7,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L Portes Électriques - Vitres Électriques

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L Portes Électriques - Vitres Électriques

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6127728
  2. 6127728
  3. 6127728
  4. 6127728
  5. 6127728
  6. 6127728
  7. 6127728
  8. 6127728
  9. 6127728
  10. 6127728
  11. 6127728
  12. 6127728
  13. 6127728
  14. 6127728
  15. 6127728
  16. 6127728
  17. 6127728
  18. 6127728
  19. 6127728
  20. 6127728
  21. 6127728
  22. 6127728
  23. 6127728
  24. 6127728
  25. 6127728
Contact Seller

$7,794

+ taxes & licensing

83,383KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6127728
  • Stock #: 3105709
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0FH558552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,383 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Alloy Wheels
Aux input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 100,934 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 69,933 KM
$17,494 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 45,921 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory