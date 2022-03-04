Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Genesis

77,200 KM

Details Description Features

$23,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan - Toit Panoramique, Sièges en Cuir Climatisé, Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan - Toit Panoramique, Sièges en Cuir Climatisé, Navi

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8631941
  2. 8631941
  3. 8631941
  4. 8631941
  5. 8631941
  6. 8631941
  7. 8631941
  8. 8631941
  9. 8631941
  10. 8631941
  11. 8631941
  12. 8631941
  13. 8631941
  14. 8631941
  15. 8631941
  16. 8631941
  17. 8631941
  18. 8631941
  19. 8631941
  20. 8631941
  21. 8631941
  22. 8631941
  23. 8631941
  24. 8631941
  25. 8631941
  26. 8631941
  27. 8631941
  28. 8631941
  29. 8631941
  30. 8631941
  31. 8631941
  32. 8631941
  33. 8631941
Contact Seller

$23,494

+ taxes & licensing

77,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8631941
  • Stock #: 3407811P
  • VIN: KMHGN4JE5FU055560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3407811P
  • Mileage 77,200 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, AIR CONDITIONNED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH TO START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2014 Nissan Rogue S ...
 97,178 KM
$17,994 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Soul EX - C...
 29,221 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 74,219 KM
$34,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory