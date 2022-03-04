2015 Hyundai Genesis

$23,494 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8631941

8631941 Stock #: 3407811P

3407811P VIN: KMHGN4JE5FU055560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3407811P

Mileage 77,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Exterior Xenon Headlights Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Electric Seats Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features Onboard Computer Parking Assistance FULLY EQUIPPED Sirius Radio Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Heated Back Seats Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.