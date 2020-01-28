2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
1-866-985-1385
+ taxes & licensing
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... HYUNDAI , SANTA FE AWD, 2015 , AIR CONDITIONING , Automatic , Power Locks , Power Windows , Heated Steering and Seats , Sunroof , Back-Up Camera , Leather , Heated Back Steats , Cooling Seats , NAVIGATION'GPS' ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9