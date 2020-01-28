Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD NAVIGATION Toit Ouvrant - A/C - CUIR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD NAVIGATION Toit Ouvrant - A/C - CUIR

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4611873
  2. 4611873
  3. 4611873
  4. 4611873
  5. 4611873
  6. 4611873
  7. 4611873
  8. 4611873
  9. 4611873
  10. 4611873
  11. 4611873
  12. 4611873
  13. 4611873
  14. 4611873
  15. 4611873
  16. 4611873
  17. 4611873
  18. 4611873
  19. 4611873
  20. 4611873
  21. 4611873
  22. 4611873
  23. 4611873
  24. 4611873
  25. 4611873
  26. 4611873
  27. 4611873
  28. 4611873
  29. 4611873
  30. 4611873
Contact Seller

$16,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,350KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4611873
  • Stock #: 2911205P
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA4FG301977
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... HYUNDAI , SANTA FE AWD, 2015 ,  AIR CONDITIONING , Automatic , Power Locks , Power Windows , Heated  Steering and Seats , Sunroof , Back-Up Camera , Leather , Heated Back Steats , Cooling Seats , NAVIGATION'GPS'    ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Seat Memory
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Electric Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 36,758 KM
$30,994 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 51,902 KM
$13,994 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang V6...
 87,075 KM
$22,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message