Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

93,737 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Sièges en Cuir Chauffants & Électriques

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Sièges en Cuir Chauffants & Électriques

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8517173
  2. 8517173
  3. 8517173
  4. 8517173
  5. 8517173
  6. 8517173
  7. 8517173
  8. 8517173
  9. 8517173
  10. 8517173
  11. 8517173
  12. 8517173
  13. 8517173
  14. 8517173
  15. 8517173
  16. 8517173
  17. 8517173
  18. 8517173
  19. 8517173
  20. 8517173
  21. 8517173
  22. 8517173
  23. 8517173
  24. 8517173
  25. 8517173
  26. 8517173
  27. 8517173
  28. 8517173
  29. 8517173
  30. 8517173
Contact Seller

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

93,737KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8517173
  • Stock #: 3389011
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS4FW647781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3389011
  • Mileage 93,737 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH TO START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 43,913 KM
$29,994 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 77,238 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 29,193 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory