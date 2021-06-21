Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

106,115 KM

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

SPORT AUTOMATIQUE - Climatiseur -

2015 Jeep Renegade

SPORT AUTOMATIQUE - Climatiseur -

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

106,115KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7440128
  Stock #: 3254811
  VIN: ZACCJBAT1FPC30051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,115 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

