2015 Jeep Wrangler

111,989 KM

$31,993

+ tax & licensing
$31,993

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport - Air Climatisé, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport - Air Climatisé, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

$31,993

+ taxes & licensing

111,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8420504
  • Stock #: 3377516
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG0FL701094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3377516
  • Mileage 111,989 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, AWD, ELECTRIC WINDOWS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Onboard Computer
Electric Mirrors
USB port

