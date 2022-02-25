2015 Jeep Wrangler

$31,993 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 9 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8420504

8420504 Stock #: 3377516

3377516 VIN: 1C4BJWDG0FL701094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3377516

Mileage 111,989 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Onboard Computer Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.