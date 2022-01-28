Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Optima

116,057 KM

Details Description Features

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Optima

AUTOMATIQUE Climatiseur - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8166403
  2. 8166403
  3. 8166403
  4. 8166403
  5. 8166403
  6. 8166403
  7. 8166403
  8. 8166403
  9. 8166403
  10. 8166403
  11. 8166403
  12. 8166403
  13. 8166403
  14. 8166403
  15. 8166403
  16. 8166403
  17. 8166403
  18. 8166403
  19. 8166403
  20. 8166403
  21. 8166403
  22. 8166403
  23. 8166403
Contact Seller

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

116,057KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8166403
  • Stock #: 3351411
  • VIN: KNAGN4A74F5654821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,057 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 76,628 KM
$37,994 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-30 GX ...
 28,998 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 32...
 78,016 KM
$35,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory