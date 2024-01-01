$5,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Rio
( MANUELLE - 123 000 KM )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
123,000KM
Used
VIN KNADM4A30F6500247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rouge
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Manuelle
123 000 KM
Très bien entretenu
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Pneus d'étés et roues inclus
Groupe Électrique Complet
Sedan Berline
Membre AMVOQ.
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Rio-2015-id10355704.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval.
Email Autos BB
Call Dealer
450-963-XXXX(click to show)
