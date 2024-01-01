Menu
<p>2015 Kia Rio Manuelle 123 000 KM Très bien entretenu Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax Pneus détés et roues inclus Groupe Électrique Complet Sedan Berline Membre AMVOQ. Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Rio-2015-id10355704.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Rio-2015-id10355704.html</a>

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

123,000KM
Used
VIN KNADM4A30F6500247

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Très bien entretenu
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax

Pneus d'étés et roues inclus

Groupe Électrique Complet

Sedan Berline

Membre AMVOQ.
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Kia-Rio-2015-id10355704.html

Laval.

450-963-8888

